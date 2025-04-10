Taiwan's $200 Billion Trade Boost with the U.S.: A New Era?

Taiwan is set to bolster its economic ties with the United States by purchasing an additional $200 billion worth of goods over the next decade, which will significantly increase its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei outlined the plan in response to questions from lawmakers, emphasizing the opportunity to narrow the trade deficit.

President Lai Ching-te has pledged to seek a zero-tariff regime with the United States while assuring that Taiwan will not retaliate against paused U.S. tariffs. The semiconductor industry remains unaffected by these developments, providing some stability to Taiwan's economy despite earlier fears of a 32% tariff threat.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung and Premier Cho Jung-tai expressed optimism about engaging in detailed negotiations with the U.S., aiming to capitalize on the U.S. market and form a joint Taiwan-U.S. coalition. The tariff reprieve has already spurred a boost in Taiwan's stock market, particularly for major companies such as TSMC and Foxconn.

