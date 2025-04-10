Navigating the Seas of Competitive Shipping

China dismissed U.S. claims that it was responsible for the decline in U.S. competitiveness in the shipping industry. A spokesperson from China's ministry highlighted that U.S. studies indicated the loss occurred years earlier.

In response to these challenges, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at rejuvenating the U.S. shipbuilding sector and diminishing China's hold on the global market.

This move by the U.S. administration marks a significant step in addressing the competitive dynamics within the global shipping industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)