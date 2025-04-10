Left Menu

Navigating the Seas of Competitive Shipping

China refutes U.S. claims of causing its loss in shipping competitiveness, citing U.S. studies indicating loss years prior. Meanwhile, President Trump signs an order to boost U.S. shipbuilding and reduce China's influence.

Updated: 10-04-2025 13:31 IST
Navigating the Seas of Competitive Shipping
  • Country:
  • China

China dismissed U.S. claims that it was responsible for the decline in U.S. competitiveness in the shipping industry. A spokesperson from China's ministry highlighted that U.S. studies indicated the loss occurred years earlier.

In response to these challenges, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at rejuvenating the U.S. shipbuilding sector and diminishing China's hold on the global market.

This move by the U.S. administration marks a significant step in addressing the competitive dynamics within the global shipping industry.

