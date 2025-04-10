Navigating the Seas of Competitive Shipping
China refutes U.S. claims of causing its loss in shipping competitiveness, citing U.S. studies indicating loss years prior. Meanwhile, President Trump signs an order to boost U.S. shipbuilding and reduce China's influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- China
China dismissed U.S. claims that it was responsible for the decline in U.S. competitiveness in the shipping industry. A spokesperson from China's ministry highlighted that U.S. studies indicated the loss occurred years earlier.
In response to these challenges, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at rejuvenating the U.S. shipbuilding sector and diminishing China's hold on the global market.
This move by the U.S. administration marks a significant step in addressing the competitive dynamics within the global shipping industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Insight on Russia's Intentions in Ukraine Conflict
Trump's Executive Order on Voter Proof Sparks Controversy
Trump's Sweeping Election Overhaul: New Rules, Old Controversies
Trump Downplays Military Plan Leak in Group Chat Blunder
Signal Breach Sparks Uproar: Trump's National Security in the Spotlight