Technical discussions between the United States and Ukraine concerning a minerals deal are set to begin in Washington this Friday, as announced by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The talks are designed not to conflict with Kyiv's other financial obligations.

U.S. President Donald Trump is advancing the bilateral minerals deal as part of broader peace efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia in Ukraine. The move also aims at recuperating financial outlays made toward military aid to Ukraine. Safeguarding Kyiv's existing commitments to the European Union and the International Monetary Fund is crucial, Stefanishyna emphasized during her meeting with reporters in Brussels.

The Trump administration has broadened its initial proposal for the deal, aiming for privileged access to Ukraine's mineral resources. In preparation, Ukraine has earmarked $2.7 million for consultation services to ensure that national interests are protected and the country's position is clearly articulated.

