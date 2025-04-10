Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Kick Off Minerals Deal Talks Amid Financial Balancing

Technical discussions on a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine will commence in Washington, aiming for peaceful resolution and financial recovery. Ukrainian Deputy PM reassures the deal won't clash with existing financial commitments. The U.S. seeks exclusive access to Ukraine's mineral resources, pushing negotiations further.

U.S. and Ukraine Kick Off Minerals Deal Talks Amid Financial Balancing
Technical discussions between the United States and Ukraine concerning a minerals deal are set to begin in Washington this Friday, as announced by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The talks are designed not to conflict with Kyiv's other financial obligations.

U.S. President Donald Trump is advancing the bilateral minerals deal as part of broader peace efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia in Ukraine. The move also aims at recuperating financial outlays made toward military aid to Ukraine. Safeguarding Kyiv's existing commitments to the European Union and the International Monetary Fund is crucial, Stefanishyna emphasized during her meeting with reporters in Brussels.

The Trump administration has broadened its initial proposal for the deal, aiming for privileged access to Ukraine's mineral resources. In preparation, Ukraine has earmarked $2.7 million for consultation services to ensure that national interests are protected and the country's position is clearly articulated.

