The trade tensions between the US and China have escalated with President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. In response, China has reduced the importation of American films, urging the US to engage in fair dialogue without resorting to threats.

A survey revealed that Chinese citizens are increasingly worried about the trade war's economic impacts on their country. Chinese officials maintain that they are open to negotiations but insist they must be based on mutual respect and equality.

China warns that it will meet US aggression with equal force, as the tariff hikes affect billions in trade. This conflict reflects broader concerns over global trade stability and the potential long-term effects on Sino-US relations, prompting public debates and considerations on future strategies.

