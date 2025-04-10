Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Misleading Public on Waqf Amendment Act

Mithun Chakraborty criticized West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee for misguiding the public regarding the Waqf Amendment Act. He emphasized the Act's benefits for Muslims, especially women. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also condemned opposition parties for inciting protests, asserting the Act's importance for underprivileged Muslims and its nationwide implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:32 IST
Mithun Chakraborty Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Misleading Public on Waqf Amendment Act
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, acclaimed actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly misleading the public on the Waqf Amendment Act. Chakraborty contended that the amendment serves the interests of Muslims, notably Muslim women, and accused opposition leaders of spreading misinformation about its benefits.

Speaking to ANI, Chakraborty lambasted Banerjee for purportedly misguiding the populace. He asserted, "The Waqf Amendment Act is beneficial for Muslims, especially Muslim women. It's disconcerting that some individuals are misleading the public. This narrative needs to change." Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal condemned opposition parties for supporting protests against the Act, insisting on its full implementation.

Pal, who chaired the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, vehemently criticized political tactics by opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee. "State-sponsored protests have been occurring, notably in West Bengal, with significant violence noted in Murshidabad," claimed Pal. He reinforced that the Modi government aims to establish a transparent law safeguarding Waqf properties for underprivileged Muslims and women. Recent altercations erupted in Murshidabad amid the contentious protests, underlining ongoing tensions surrounding the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025