Mithun Chakraborty Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Misleading Public on Waqf Amendment Act

On Thursday, acclaimed actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly misleading the public on the Waqf Amendment Act. Chakraborty contended that the amendment serves the interests of Muslims, notably Muslim women, and accused opposition leaders of spreading misinformation about its benefits.

Speaking to ANI, Chakraborty lambasted Banerjee for purportedly misguiding the populace. He asserted, "The Waqf Amendment Act is beneficial for Muslims, especially Muslim women. It's disconcerting that some individuals are misleading the public. This narrative needs to change." Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal condemned opposition parties for supporting protests against the Act, insisting on its full implementation.

Pal, who chaired the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, vehemently criticized political tactics by opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee. "State-sponsored protests have been occurring, notably in West Bengal, with significant violence noted in Murshidabad," claimed Pal. He reinforced that the Modi government aims to establish a transparent law safeguarding Waqf properties for underprivileged Muslims and women. Recent altercations erupted in Murshidabad amid the contentious protests, underlining ongoing tensions surrounding the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)