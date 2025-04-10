Supriya Sule Advocates for Increased MP Development Funds

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has emphasized the need for increased development funds for parliamentarians, given the expanding constituencies and growing populations.

Earlier this week, Sule conducted a hunger strike outside the Pune collectorate, demanding immediate repairs to a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road in her Baramati constituency. The protest was concluded after assurances from the authorities.

In response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's comments that existing MP funds could have sufficed for the repairs, Sule highlighted the disparity between constituency needs and current Rs 5 crore allocations, urging Prime Minister Modi to enhance funding accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)