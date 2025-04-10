Left Menu

Supriya Sule Advocates for Increased MP Development Funds

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule calls for increased development funds for MPs, highlighting expanded constituencies and rising populations. She previously protested for road repairs in Baramati. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized her, suggesting existing MP funds could address the issue. Sule rebuts, citing inadequate current allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:05 IST
Supriya Sule Advocates for Increased MP Development Funds
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has emphasized the need for increased development funds for parliamentarians, given the expanding constituencies and growing populations.

Earlier this week, Sule conducted a hunger strike outside the Pune collectorate, demanding immediate repairs to a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road in her Baramati constituency. The protest was concluded after assurances from the authorities.

In response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's comments that existing MP funds could have sufficed for the repairs, Sule highlighted the disparity between constituency needs and current Rs 5 crore allocations, urging Prime Minister Modi to enhance funding accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

