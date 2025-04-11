Transatlantic Rift: U.S. Diplomacy in Iran Talks Strains Alliances

Washington's decision to proceed with Iran negotiations without European coordination has stirred diplomatic concerns, analysts and diplomats report. This unilateral move may weaken U.S. leverage while potentially increasing the likelihood of military action against Tehran.

European countries, holding a critical card in potential U.N. sanctions reimposition, were excluded from talks in Oman, announced by President Trump. Blaise Misztal, vice president for policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, stresses that a united diplomatic front with European allies is essential for negotiating success.

With past nuclear accord exits complicating unilateral U.S. actions, Europe emerges as the sole entity poised for initiating snapback mechanisms. The upcoming expiration of the 2015 accord and heightened uranium enrichment by Iran add urgency to coordinated negotiations to prevent nuclear escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)