Resignation Wave Engulfs US Energy Department Amidst Turbulent Political Climate

A significant resignation wave has hit the U.S. Department of Energy, with more than 2,600 staffers accepting the Trump administration's latest offer. This move impacts crucial offices such as those focused on power grid stability and high-tech energy project loans, sources revealed. This recent figure considerably surpasses the previous round's 1,217 departures. Notably, further increases are possible as older staffers assess the offer over an extended 45-day period, according to insider accounts.

Simultaneously, Stanford University saw legal repercussions after a pro-Palestinian protest resulted in 12 protesters facing felony vandalism charges. Prosecutors reported that the demonstrators barricaded themselves within the university president's office, with some entering by force. Meanwhile, scrutiny over Elon Musk's enterprises continues, with lawmakers pushing for details on the ethics oversight concerning ongoing investigations into SpaceX and Tesla.

Beyond domestic administrative changes, a federal judge in Boston plans to prevent President Trump's administration from revoking temporary legal status for numerous migrants, citing a misinterpretation of immigration law. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has mandated the return of a Salvadoran man wrongfully deported. All these events unfold amidst a helicopter crash tragedy in New York City's Hudson River, claiming six lives, including children.

(With inputs from agencies.)