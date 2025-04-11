President Murmu's Milestone State Visit to Slovakia and Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up a landmark state visit to Portugal and Slovakia, marking the first trip by an Indian President to these nations in nearly 30 years. The president was accompanied by several important dignitaries, including Nimuben Bambhaniya.

Engaging in substantial talks with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, discussions spanned cooperation in emerging technologies like space and AI, emphasizing sectors such as cybersecurity, education, and health. President Murmu and her Slovakian counterpart also deliberated on boosting tourism between the countries.

Economic ties were highlighted, with trade figures tripling over the past five years. President Murmu and Pellegrini visited Tata Motors in Nitra, and during her visit, Murmu received an honorary doctorate and encouraged the Indian community in Slovakia to serve as cultural ambassadors.

(With inputs from agencies.)