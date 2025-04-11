Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: High-Stakes Meeting in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian investment envoy, held a meeting with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Trump's special envoy. While Witkoff arrived earlier, further talks with President Putin were not specified, pending schedule availability as noted by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:01 IST
  • Russia

Kirill Dmitriev, the investment envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, in St. Petersburg on Friday, according to state news agency TASS.

Witkoff, who arrived in Russia's second-largest city earlier in the day, could enter discussions with President Putin, although these have not been confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that any potential meeting between Putin and Witkoff would be announced if the Russian president's schedule allowed for it, as reported by Interfax.

