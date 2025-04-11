Diplomatic Dialogues: High-Stakes Meeting in St. Petersburg

Kirill Dmitriev, the investment envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, in St. Petersburg on Friday, according to state news agency TASS.

Witkoff, who arrived in Russia's second-largest city earlier in the day, could enter discussions with President Putin, although these have not been confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that any potential meeting between Putin and Witkoff would be announced if the Russian president's schedule allowed for it, as reported by Interfax.

(With inputs from agencies.)