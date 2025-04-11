Return to Gangnam: Yoon Suk Yeol's Post-Presidency Life with 11 Pets

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a notable return to civilian life, moving back to his luxurious apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district. Joined by his wife, Kim Keon Hee, and their 11 beloved pets, the couple's relocation marks the start of a new chapter following Yoon's impeachment.

Yoon's presidency was marked by controversy, including an attempt to impose martial law, which ultimately led to his impeachment. Despite this, Yoon did leave a lasting mark by banning dog meat consumption in South Korea. The couple's current menagerie includes a retired service dog they adopted in 2022.

Their residence, part of the Acrovista complex, stirs mixed emotions among neighbors due to Yoon's divisive past and the area's tragic history—the site of a deadly department store collapse in 1995. Security remains a priority, with 50 personnel assigned to guard the former president and his family for the coming years.

