Left Menu

Return to Gangnam: Yoon Suk Yeol's Post-Presidency Life with 11 Pets

Ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to his Gangnam apartment with his wife and 11 pets. The couple's move has generated mixed reactions due to Yoon's contentious presidency and the unique property’s historical significance. Security concerns have been addressed with a sizable protective detail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:25 IST
Return to Gangnam: Yoon Suk Yeol's Post-Presidency Life with 11 Pets
Yoon Suk Yeol

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a notable return to civilian life, moving back to his luxurious apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district. Joined by his wife, Kim Keon Hee, and their 11 beloved pets, the couple's relocation marks the start of a new chapter following Yoon's impeachment.

Yoon's presidency was marked by controversy, including an attempt to impose martial law, which ultimately led to his impeachment. Despite this, Yoon did leave a lasting mark by banning dog meat consumption in South Korea. The couple's current menagerie includes a retired service dog they adopted in 2022.

Their residence, part of the Acrovista complex, stirs mixed emotions among neighbors due to Yoon's divisive past and the area's tragic history—the site of a deadly department store collapse in 1995. Security remains a priority, with 50 personnel assigned to guard the former president and his family for the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025