Kharge's Command: A Call to Action for Gujarat Congress

In a significant development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has commended the Gujarat wing of Congress for their remarkable effort in organizing the AICC session in Ahmedabad. Kharge's message was one of encouragement and determination as he urged members to extend Congress's influence to every corner of the nation.

Kharge's video message praised the tireless dedication of the party's Gujarat unit, noting that despite adversity and a lack of political power in the state, they managed to make the session a resounding success. He extended special appreciation to key figures in the party for their outstanding organizational prowess.

The AICC session was pivotal in emphasizing Congress's ideological backbone, focusing on unity, and portraying itself as a stalwart of the Constitution. Kharge's stern message warned non-performers, setting a proactive tone for Congress members nationwide to advance both party principles and electoral goals.

