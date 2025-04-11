Left Menu

Kharge's Command: A Call to Action for Gujarat Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the Gujarat unit for organizing the AICC session in Ahmedabad. He urged party members to spread Congress's message, highlighting the success despite opposition challenges. Emphasizing unity and strength, Kharge encouraged the continuation of promoting constitutional defense and party rejuvenation across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:25 IST
Kharge's Command: A Call to Action for Gujarat Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has commended the Gujarat wing of Congress for their remarkable effort in organizing the AICC session in Ahmedabad. Kharge's message was one of encouragement and determination as he urged members to extend Congress's influence to every corner of the nation.

Kharge's video message praised the tireless dedication of the party's Gujarat unit, noting that despite adversity and a lack of political power in the state, they managed to make the session a resounding success. He extended special appreciation to key figures in the party for their outstanding organizational prowess.

The AICC session was pivotal in emphasizing Congress's ideological backbone, focusing on unity, and portraying itself as a stalwart of the Constitution. Kharge's stern message warned non-performers, setting a proactive tone for Congress members nationwide to advance both party principles and electoral goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025