IUML Criticizes Kerala CM for Defending Controversial Remarks

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) condemned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan's controversial remarks regarding Malappuram, which suggested socio-economic oppression of the Ezhava community. The IUML emphasized its secular credentials and rejected any attempts to justify Natesan's comments.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has taken a strong stance against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, following his defense of SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan's controversial remarks about Malappuram. The IUML argues that Natesan's statements, deemed offensive by many, should not have been justified by the state's head.

Natesan described Malappuram, a region purportedly dominated by a particular community, as a place where the backward Ezhava sections live in fear and are denied political and socio-economic freedom. His remarks sparked criticism, even from within Left youth organizations.

The controversy escalated when Vijayan implied that Natesan was targeting a political party rather than a religion, causing fissures with the IUML, which is a key ally of Congress in Kerala. The IUML maintains its commitment to secularism and firmly opposes what it views as divisive narratives.

