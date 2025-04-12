The Battle for Romania's Presidency: George Simion's Nationalist Stand

George Simion, Romania's hard-right opposition leader, emerges as the key contender in the upcoming presidential election after the December vote was annulled due to alleged Russian interference. The stakes are high with fears of a potential reduction of U.S. troops in Europe.

Simion, admired for his alignment with Trump's MAGA movement, claims only he can prevent the U.S. troop withdrawal from Romania, a concern exacerbated by reports of Washington drawing plans to cut troop numbers in Eastern Europe.

Critics are wary of Simion's far-right stance, his opposition to military aid for Ukraine, and controversial policies like expanding Romania's borders. His party, rooted in anti-vaccination sentiments, capitalizes on public discontent, rallying support from Romania's working-class and diaspora.

