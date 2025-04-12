Left Menu

The Battle for Romania's Presidency: George Simion's Nationalist Stand

Romanian opposition leader George Simion, an advocate of Trump’s MAGA movement, emerges as the favorite in the presidential election re-run. Amid fears of U.S. troop withdrawal, Simion calls for increased defense spending while opposing military aid to Ukraine, advocating for Romania's territorial expansion, and contesting EU's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

George Simion, Romania's hard-right opposition leader, emerges as the key contender in the upcoming presidential election after the December vote was annulled due to alleged Russian interference. The stakes are high with fears of a potential reduction of U.S. troops in Europe.

Simion, admired for his alignment with Trump's MAGA movement, claims only he can prevent the U.S. troop withdrawal from Romania, a concern exacerbated by reports of Washington drawing plans to cut troop numbers in Eastern Europe.

Critics are wary of Simion's far-right stance, his opposition to military aid for Ukraine, and controversial policies like expanding Romania's borders. His party, rooted in anti-vaccination sentiments, capitalizes on public discontent, rallying support from Romania's working-class and diaspora.

