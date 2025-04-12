Tensions Rise in West Bengal Over Waqf Act Protests

The BJP has intensified its criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is inciting anti-Hindu violence amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari addressed reporters, noting the Act's general acceptance nationwide and describing the protests' violent nature exclusively in West Bengal.

Bhandari accused Banerjee of losing public support and provoking unrest to distract from growing dissent over job losses tied to the SSC recruitment exam scandal. He also criticized the police for not addressing the violence with the same force applied to protesters from the SSC scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)