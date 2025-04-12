Left Menu

VHP Demands Minister's Removal for Anti-Hindu Remarks

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) North Tamil Nadu is calling for the removal of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy from the Stalin Cabinet over derogatory remarks on Hindu symbols. The organization plans a statewide protest on April 15. VHP accuses the DMK government of pseudo-secularism and demands immediate action.

Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:28 IST
VHP Demands Minister's Removal for Anti-Hindu Remarks
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in North Tamil Nadu has called for the ouster of state minister K Ponmudy from the Stalin Cabinet. This demand follows remarks deemed derogatory to Shaivism and Vaishnavism symbols, which the VHP labeled as 'vulgar' and intolerable.

Accusing Ponmudy of using inappropriate language at a DMK event on April 6, VHP North TN state president Andal P Chockalingam urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to uphold his secular principles by removing Ponmudy. Chockalingam described the Minister's dismissal from the DMK's deputy general secretary role as mere 'eye-wash.'

The VHP announced plans for a statewide protest on April 15 and pledged to highlight the incident across India. Chockalingam argued that Ponmudy's comments insulted the office of the Chief Minister and the Hindu community, asserting that the DMK's governance disrespects Hindus.

