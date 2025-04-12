VHP Demands Minister's Removal for Anti-Hindu Remarks

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in North Tamil Nadu has called for the ouster of state minister K Ponmudy from the Stalin Cabinet. This demand follows remarks deemed derogatory to Shaivism and Vaishnavism symbols, which the VHP labeled as 'vulgar' and intolerable.

Accusing Ponmudy of using inappropriate language at a DMK event on April 6, VHP North TN state president Andal P Chockalingam urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to uphold his secular principles by removing Ponmudy. Chockalingam described the Minister's dismissal from the DMK's deputy general secretary role as mere 'eye-wash.'

The VHP announced plans for a statewide protest on April 15 and pledged to highlight the incident across India. Chockalingam argued that Ponmudy's comments insulted the office of the Chief Minister and the Hindu community, asserting that the DMK's governance disrespects Hindus.

