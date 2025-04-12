Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest Against Fuel Price Hike
The Indian Youth Congress protested the recent excise duty hike on petrol and diesel, along with increases in CNG and LPG prices. They criticized the Modi government for mismanaging the economy. President Uday Bhanu Chib highlighted the burden on citizens due to economic decisions despite falling global oil prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the latest increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.
Demonstrators voiced their discontent at the Indian Youth Congress office in Delhi, accusing the ruling BJP of failing to control fuel prices despite lower international crude rates.
Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the IYC, expressed frustration over the rising costs, alleging economic mismanagement by the Modi administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan apologises for defamatory remarks against CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi
"Mamata Banerjee is anti-Indian": BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for "making power situation worse" in Delhi
Controversy Surrounds BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative Amid Taxpayer Funding Concerns
BJP's Theatrical Tribute to Tamil Nadu's Queen Velu Nachiyar