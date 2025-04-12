Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the latest increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Demonstrators voiced their discontent at the Indian Youth Congress office in Delhi, accusing the ruling BJP of failing to control fuel prices despite lower international crude rates.

Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the IYC, expressed frustration over the rising costs, alleging economic mismanagement by the Modi administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)