Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

The Indian Youth Congress protested the recent excise duty hike on petrol and diesel, along with increases in CNG and LPG prices. They criticized the Modi government for mismanaging the economy. President Uday Bhanu Chib highlighted the burden on citizens due to economic decisions despite falling global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the latest increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Demonstrators voiced their discontent at the Indian Youth Congress office in Delhi, accusing the ruling BJP of failing to control fuel prices despite lower international crude rates.

Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the IYC, expressed frustration over the rising costs, alleging economic mismanagement by the Modi administration.

