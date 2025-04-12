India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

With the global economy on alert due to tariffs from the US under President Donald Trump, India's economic landscape appears robust and self-sufficient. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam highlighted the strength of India's economy at a recent press conference, emphasizing its capacity to withstand external shocks.

The spokesperson credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic strategies, including the Mudra Yojana, for bolstering the MSME sector. Launched shortly after the BJP took power in 2014, the initiative has reportedly increased the sector's contribution to the economy while empowering marginalized communities.

Additionally, Islam criticized Tamil Nadu's DMK government for alleged corruption and divisive politics, demanding the removal of a minister for derogatory remarks. Despite these challenges, Islam affirmed that the BJP remains committed to addressing the needs of underrepresented groups and strengthening India's economic framework.

