India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Tariff Turmoil
Amid global concern over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, India's economy remains resilient and self-reliant. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam praises the Mudra Yojana for boosting the MSME sector, while criticizing the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for divisive tactics. The BJP continues to support marginalized communities through economic initiatives.
- Country:
- India
With the global economy on alert due to tariffs from the US under President Donald Trump, India's economic landscape appears robust and self-sufficient. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam highlighted the strength of India's economy at a recent press conference, emphasizing its capacity to withstand external shocks.
The spokesperson credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic strategies, including the Mudra Yojana, for bolstering the MSME sector. Launched shortly after the BJP took power in 2014, the initiative has reportedly increased the sector's contribution to the economy while empowering marginalized communities.
Additionally, Islam criticized Tamil Nadu's DMK government for alleged corruption and divisive politics, demanding the removal of a minister for derogatory remarks. Despite these challenges, Islam affirmed that the BJP remains committed to addressing the needs of underrepresented groups and strengthening India's economic framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan apologises for defamatory remarks against CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi
"Mamata Banerjee is anti-Indian": BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for "making power situation worse" in Delhi
Controversy Surrounds BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative Amid Taxpayer Funding Concerns
BJP's Theatrical Tribute to Tamil Nadu's Queen Velu Nachiyar