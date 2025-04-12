Left Menu

Hungary's Satirical Protest Mocks Pride Ban

Thousands of protesters in Hungary gathered in a satirical rally mocking Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s efforts to ban LGBTQ+ Pride events. Organized by the Two-tailed Dog Party, the demonstration ridiculed the crackdown on diversity and highlighted broader political tensions ahead of next year’s general election.

In Budapest, thousands protested against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's attempts to outlaw the annual Pride march, using satire to spotlight their dissent. Participants, dressed in grey, carried banners mocking the celebration of diversity, amidst a broader climate of political tension in Hungary.

The Two-tailed Dog Party, a satirical entity, organized this rally in response to a new law passed by Orban's ruling Fidesz party, which claims the ban protects family values. Critics argue it is an assault on democratic freedoms as Hungary approaches a critical general election next year.

Protesters humorously echoed anti-diversity sentiments, while the Two-tailed Dog Party ironically supported Orban's stance. The party, lacking parliamentary representation, remains a vocal critic of Hungary's current leadership, questioning whether it can gain sufficient support to influence upcoming parliamentary elections.

