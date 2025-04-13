Diplomatic Dilemma: British MP Denied Entry to Hong Kong

In a move that raised diplomatic concerns, British foreign minister David Lammy has sought explanations from Hong Kong and Chinese authorities after Wera Hobhouse, a British opposition MP, was barred from entering Hong Kong. Lammy described the incident as 'deeply concerning' and stressed the need for a prompt response.

Hobhouse, representing the Liberal Democrat party, mentioned on social media that she was the first British MP refused entry to Hong Kong since the 1997 handover. The denial follows her outspoken criticism of China's policies on civil liberties and human rights issues.

The Hong Kong immigration authorities, along with the Chinese embassy in London, have yet to provide reasons for this refusal. This incident follows a recent trend where British lawmakers have been prevented from visiting other countries, including a similar occurrence with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)