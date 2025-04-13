Akhilesh Yadav Blasts UP's BJP-Led 'Lawless Chaos'
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly failing in law and order, shielding criminals, and fostering chaos. He condemned attacks on party members and accused the government of targeting marginalized communities while vowing to restore order in the 2027 elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp critique against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of a total breakdown in law and order, as well as protecting criminals.
Yadav contended that the state is facing unprecedented chaos, with criminals openly wielding weapons and issuing threats while being under the alleged protection of the government.
Highlighting an attack on Samajwadi leader Harish Mishra, he emphasized the dire condition of law enforcement and pledged that his party would stand firm against such challenges, aiming to restore order in the upcoming 2027 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crime Wave in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Woman's Body Found
Delhi Court Grants Six-Day Custody of Alleged Gang Leader in Organized Crime Probe
Congress Urges Probe into Increasing Crimes Against Women in Odisha
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Rate Drops: A Success Story
Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Receives Threat from Alleged Bishnoi Gang Member