Akhilesh Yadav Blasts UP's BJP-Led 'Lawless Chaos'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp critique against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of a total breakdown in law and order, as well as protecting criminals.

Yadav contended that the state is facing unprecedented chaos, with criminals openly wielding weapons and issuing threats while being under the alleged protection of the government.

Highlighting an attack on Samajwadi leader Harish Mishra, he emphasized the dire condition of law enforcement and pledged that his party would stand firm against such challenges, aiming to restore order in the upcoming 2027 elections.

