Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Blasts UP's BJP-Led 'Lawless Chaos'

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly failing in law and order, shielding criminals, and fostering chaos. He condemned attacks on party members and accused the government of targeting marginalized communities while vowing to restore order in the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:49 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Blasts UP's BJP-Led 'Lawless Chaos'
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp critique against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of a total breakdown in law and order, as well as protecting criminals.

Yadav contended that the state is facing unprecedented chaos, with criminals openly wielding weapons and issuing threats while being under the alleged protection of the government.

Highlighting an attack on Samajwadi leader Harish Mishra, he emphasized the dire condition of law enforcement and pledged that his party would stand firm against such challenges, aiming to restore order in the upcoming 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025