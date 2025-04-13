Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Medical Battle amid Political Tensions

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing surgery, his fifth since a 2018 stabbing. Hospitalized after abdominal pain, he awaits Congress's decision on an amnesty bill for his supporters who stormed the capital. Bolsonaro faces trial for allegedly plotting to overturn his 2022 election loss.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing surgery, marking his fifth procedure since being stabbed in 2018, according to his medical team. The surgery commenced at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to last six hours.

Bolsonaro, 70, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain at a northeastern Brazil event. He was transferred to Brasilia, where he resides, on Saturday evening. The former president is lobbying for congressional approval of an amnesty bill for his supporters who stormed the capital post his 2022 election defeat.

Despite facing a trial by Brazil's Supreme Court for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government, Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing. With a ban from running for office until 2030, he continues to position himself as a candidate for next year's presidential election, opposing current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva amidst declining popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

