Rajasthan's Political Firestorm: Jully vs. BJP Over Religious and Caste Tensions

Rajasthan's opposition leader Tikaram Jully criticizes BJP for fostering religious and caste conflicts. BJP's ex-MLA Gyandev Ahuja, suspended for temple 'purification', is expected to be reinstated. Jully condemns BJP's symbolic gestures, labeling them as deceitful and harmful to democratic values, especially regarding Dalit rights.

Tikaram Jully
In a fiery address, Rajasthan opposition leader Tikaram Jully took aim at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of fanning the flames of religious and caste tensions. Jully's comments come after the suspension of former MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who was censured for 'purifying' a temple, a move Congress leaders criticized as insulting to Dalits.

Jully claims the suspension of Ahuja is a mere eyewash, anticipating his eventual reinstatement. The opposition leader chastised BJP for ongoing statements and actions he perceives as part of a broader divisive agenda. He particularly condemned BJP's hesitance in addressing electricity and water tariff hikes that mostly affect the poor.

Jully's critique extends to the recent defacement of a Bhimrao Ambedkar statue, which he deemed an attack on Dalit identity and the Indian Constitution. Asserting the importance of constitutional and democratic values, Jully dismissed BJP's efforts as ineffectual stunts rather than genuine commitments to equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

