Soldier Injured in Landmine Blast Near LoC in Poonch

A soldier was injured in a landmine explosion while patrolling near the LoC in Poonch's Balakote sector. The explosion occurred as part of an anti-infiltration system, where some mines are displaced by rain. The soldier suffered a foot injury and received treatment at a military hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:37 IST
  • India

An army soldier sustained injuries on Sunday following a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, according to official reports.

The incident took place when a patrol group was navigating a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar. The soldier was wounded in his right foot and later transported to a military hospital for medical attention.

Officials noted that the forward regions are equipped with land mines as part of an anti-infiltration system, although heavy rains often displace these mines, leading to dangerous mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

