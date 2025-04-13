Soldier Injured in Landmine Blast Near LoC in Poonch
A soldier was injured in a landmine explosion while patrolling near the LoC in Poonch's Balakote sector. The explosion occurred as part of an anti-infiltration system, where some mines are displaced by rain. The soldier suffered a foot injury and received treatment at a military hospital.
An army soldier sustained injuries on Sunday following a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, according to official reports.
The incident took place when a patrol group was navigating a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar. The soldier was wounded in his right foot and later transported to a military hospital for medical attention.
Officials noted that the forward regions are equipped with land mines as part of an anti-infiltration system, although heavy rains often displace these mines, leading to dangerous mishaps.
