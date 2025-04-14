PM Modi Inaugurates Historic Flight Connection at Hisar Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya, marking the airport's operational debut. He also laid the foundation for a new terminal, emphasizing economic growth. Tributes were paid to Dr. BR Ambedkar, celebrating his contributions to social justice.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the commencement of direct flight operations from Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Dubbed as 'historic' by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, this move signifies the operational launch of Hisar Airport.
The inauguration event also saw Modi laying the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Hisar Airport, marking significant development milestones for the region. Chief Minister Saini highlighted the ease in accessibility for devotees traveling to Ayodhya, suggesting a boost in regional connectivity and economic growth.
Additionally, tributes were paid to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. Modi credited Ambedkar's ideals for advancing India's trajectory toward self-reliance. Ambedkar, as a 'Dalit Icon', remains a paramount figure in advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, reinforcing his legacy in modern India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Commemorates Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi
PM Narendra Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956 along with his followers.
Modi Commemorates Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi
Modi's Deekshabhoomi Visit: A Tribute to Ambedkar's Legacy
A Tribute to Ambedkar: Building Inclusive Bharat