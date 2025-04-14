PM Modi Inaugurates Historic Flight Connection at Hisar Airport

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the commencement of direct flight operations from Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Dubbed as 'historic' by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, this move signifies the operational launch of Hisar Airport.

The inauguration event also saw Modi laying the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Hisar Airport, marking significant development milestones for the region. Chief Minister Saini highlighted the ease in accessibility for devotees traveling to Ayodhya, suggesting a boost in regional connectivity and economic growth.

Additionally, tributes were paid to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. Modi credited Ambedkar's ideals for advancing India's trajectory toward self-reliance. Ambedkar, as a 'Dalit Icon', remains a paramount figure in advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, reinforcing his legacy in modern India.

