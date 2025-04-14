Left Menu

Sikorski Urges U.S. to Recognize Putin's Mockery

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urged the U.S. to recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions as mocking their goodwill, following Moscow's missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine. Sikorski emphasized the importance of the U.S. making the right decisions in response to Russia's violations of the ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration will see through the duplicity of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sikorski's remarks came after a deadly missile strike by Moscow on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Speaking upon his arrival at a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Sikorski highlighted that Ukraine had unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire more than a month ago. He said the recent attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy are Russia's response, mocking the ceasefire agreement.

Sikorski called on the U.S. to acknowledge Putin's mockery of their goodwill, urging the administration to make the appropriate decisions in light of these aggressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

