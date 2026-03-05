BJP Leader Praises India's Economic Resilience Amid West Asia Turmoil

BJP leader Prakash Reddy praised the strength of India's economy on Thursday, amidst global market turmoil heightened by the West Asia conflict. Reddy stated to ANI that India stands out as a nation maintaining stock market and essential commodity price stability.

The crisis in the Middle East, marked by the conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, has led to economic distress worldwide. However, Reddy highlighted India's robust economic stance during these challenging times.

Tensions escalated in West Asia following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli strike. Iran retaliated with counter-attacks, further destabilizing the region. Preparations for Khamenei's funeral are underway in Tehran, with massive public gatherings anticipated. Amid the mourning, Iran has threatened to target Israel's Dimona nuclear site if provoked further.

(With inputs from agencies.)