Left Menu

BJP Leader Praises India's Economic Resilience Amid West Asia Turmoil

BJP leader Prakash Reddy commends India's economic stability amidst global market distress due to the West Asia conflict. Despite international tensions, India maintains steadiness in its stock market and essential commodity prices. Meanwhile, Iran mourns Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei amid escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:25 IST
BJP Leader Praises India's Economic Resilience Amid West Asia Turmoil
BJP leader Prakash Reddy (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Prakash Reddy praised the strength of India's economy on Thursday, amidst global market turmoil heightened by the West Asia conflict. Reddy stated to ANI that India stands out as a nation maintaining stock market and essential commodity price stability.

The crisis in the Middle East, marked by the conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, has led to economic distress worldwide. However, Reddy highlighted India's robust economic stance during these challenging times.

Tensions escalated in West Asia following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli strike. Iran retaliated with counter-attacks, further destabilizing the region. Preparations for Khamenei's funeral are underway in Tehran, with massive public gatherings anticipated. Amid the mourning, Iran has threatened to target Israel's Dimona nuclear site if provoked further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India
2
An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic Missteps

Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic ...

 Global
4
Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026