Japan Stands Firm: No Hasty Deals in Tariff Talks with U.S.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asserts Japan's stance of not making rash concessions in upcoming tariff negotiations with the U.S. Despite American tariffs on Japanese exports, Ishiba emphasizes understanding President Trump's logic and emotional factors behind his policies. The discussions will address tariffs, exchange rates, and Japan's monetary policy.
In a significant declaration on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that Japan will refrain from making substantial concessions during the upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States.
The discussions, set to begin on Thursday in Washington, will focus on addressing tariff impositions and non-tariff barriers while delving into currency exchange rates. The U.S. has imposed 24% tariffs on Japanese exports, and a 25% duty on automobiles looms particularly ominously.
Ishiba emphasized the importance of comprehending both the logical arguments and emotional undertones behind President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Furthermore, the negotiations may inadvertently influence Japan's monetary policy due to potential discussions on the yen and interest rate adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- U.S.
- tariffs
- Shigeru Ishiba
- exports
- tradenegotiations
- currency
- yen
- monetarypolicy
- economy
ALSO READ
Counterfeit Currency Crackdown in Sarojini Nagar
U.S. Halts Repsol's Venezuelan Oil Exports
A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress
Global Tariff Tensions: Currency Reactions Amidst Economic Uncertainty
Argentina's Currency Crisis: IMF Deal Uncertainty Unsettles Traders