Diplomatic Maneuvers: Iran's Tilt Towards Moscow Amidst Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Russia to discuss recent U.S.-Iran talks in Oman. As diplomatic efforts to resolve Iran's nuclear dispute intensify, Tehran prepares for consultations in Moscow and engagement with the UN nuclear watchdog. U.S.-Iran tensions continue over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:09 IST
In a critical diplomatic push, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is scheduled to visit Russia to consult with Moscow on recent negotiations between Iran and the United States held in Oman.

As Tehran seeks to defuse tensions over its nuclear programme, these talks are viewed as a vital step towards alleviating pressures on Iran's sanctioned economy. The upcoming visit to Russia underscores Iran's commitment to pursuing a diplomatic resolution to long-standing nuclear issues.

The United States, maintaining a firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, has threatened military action should no agreement be reached. However, Russia, a key ally and a U.N. Security Council member, advocates for continued diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

