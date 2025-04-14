Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati Pay Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary
On the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati honored his legacy. Yadav highlighted Ambedkar's contribution to the Indian Constitution, while Mayawati urged for unity among marginalized communities. Both leaders emphasized the continued importance of upholding constitutional values in India.
On the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the iconic leader by laying floral offerings. In his message to the media, Yadav stressed the indispensable role of the Constitution as the 'lifeline' for followers of Baba Saheb, asserting that it protects citizen rights and reservations.
Highlighting Ambedkar's enduring legacy, Yadav noted that the Constitution stands as a shield safeguarding rights. He reminisced about Ambedkar's inspiring journey amidst socio-economic challenges, which shed light on his lifelong fight against discrimination.
Yadav called for national unity to reinforce constitutional values, cautioning that weakening this cornerstone would debilitate Indian democracy. Meanwhile, BSP Supremo Mayawati echoed tributes to Ambedkar, urging marginalized communities to embrace his mission against oppression.
