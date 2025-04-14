Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Slams Praveen Pardeshi's Appointment: Centralisation Concerns in Maharashtra Politics

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar criticises the appointment of Praveen Pardeshi as Chief Economic Advisor to CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar calls it an encroachment on the Finance Department and warns of centralised power. He also accuses BJP of exploitative alliances and advocates for decentralisation for effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:07 IST
Rohit Pawar Slams Praveen Pardeshi's Appointment: Centralisation Concerns in Maharashtra Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar voiced strong objections against the appointment of former bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi as Chief Economic Advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar labeled it an encroachment on the Finance Department, led by Ajit Pawar, accusing Fadnavis of aiming to centralise power.

Pardeshi is tasked with preparing the Vision 2047 roadmap and will submit quarterly reports on state finances. He will also formulate incentives for electric vehicles, MSMEs, and green energy and coordinate with NITI Aayog. Rohit Pawar alleges Pardeshi's role increases CM's jurisdiction over policy and administrative decisions.

Criticising the BJP's alliance strategy, Pawar accused the party of treating allies as disposable once their purpose is served. He urged for decentralisation, arguing it yields better results than centralising power, a strategy he believes Fadnavis is pursuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025