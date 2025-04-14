Rohit Pawar Slams Praveen Pardeshi's Appointment: Centralisation Concerns in Maharashtra Politics

On Monday, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar voiced strong objections against the appointment of former bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi as Chief Economic Advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar labeled it an encroachment on the Finance Department, led by Ajit Pawar, accusing Fadnavis of aiming to centralise power.

Pardeshi is tasked with preparing the Vision 2047 roadmap and will submit quarterly reports on state finances. He will also formulate incentives for electric vehicles, MSMEs, and green energy and coordinate with NITI Aayog. Rohit Pawar alleges Pardeshi's role increases CM's jurisdiction over policy and administrative decisions.

Criticising the BJP's alliance strategy, Pawar accused the party of treating allies as disposable once their purpose is served. He urged for decentralisation, arguing it yields better results than centralising power, a strategy he believes Fadnavis is pursuing.

