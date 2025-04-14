China on 'Wartime Footing' Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions
In response to U.S. tariffs, China has escalated diplomatic and governmental actions, placing officials on 'wartime footing' and seeking global support against President Trump's trade policies. China's strategic pivot includes retaliation and outreach to U.S. allies, aiming to maintain a 'win-win' trading relationship.
China has escalated its response to U.S. tariffs by placing civilian government officials in Beijing on "wartime footing" amid increasing diplomatic efforts aimed at garnering global support against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
Communist Party's propaganda department played a pivotal role in shaping China's narrative, urging global solidarity and defiance against perceived U.S. hegemony. Government divisions have been instructed to remain vigilant, ensuring readiness to counter the trade war threats, marking a strategic shift from previous attempts to negotiate a settlement.
The tensions highlight China's comprehensive approach, involving diplomatic engagements and mobilizing nationalist sentiments at home, while signaling resilience through historical references and seeking a multilateral path to uphold international trading norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- tariffs
- trade war
- diplomatic
- wartime
- Trump
- Beijing
- relations
- retaliation
ALSO READ
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump
Strategic Alliances and Diplomacy: Presidents Trump and Noboa Forge New Path
Tensions Flare Over Greenland: US-Denmark Diplomatic Rift
Trump and Stubb Tee Off Diplomacy with Golf and Icebreaker Deals