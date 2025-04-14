Left Menu

China on 'Wartime Footing' Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

In response to U.S. tariffs, China has escalated diplomatic and governmental actions, placing officials on 'wartime footing' and seeking global support against President Trump's trade policies. China's strategic pivot includes retaliation and outreach to U.S. allies, aiming to maintain a 'win-win' trading relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has escalated its response to U.S. tariffs by placing civilian government officials in Beijing on "wartime footing" amid increasing diplomatic efforts aimed at garnering global support against U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Communist Party's propaganda department played a pivotal role in shaping China's narrative, urging global solidarity and defiance against perceived U.S. hegemony. Government divisions have been instructed to remain vigilant, ensuring readiness to counter the trade war threats, marking a strategic shift from previous attempts to negotiate a settlement.

The tensions highlight China's comprehensive approach, involving diplomatic engagements and mobilizing nationalist sentiments at home, while signaling resilience through historical references and seeking a multilateral path to uphold international trading norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

