Hungary Pushes Constitutional Changes Targeting LGBTQ+ and Foreign Influences

In a decisive move on Monday, Hungary's governing party, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is set to push constitutional amendments through parliament that specifically target the LGBTQ+ community and what are described as 'foreign-funded political pressure networks.' These changes are perceived as crucial to Orban's political strategy ahead of the 2026 elections, amid economic challenges and increasing opposition strength.

The amendments are expected to pass easily due to the Fidesz party's strong majority in parliament, potentially with support from far-right factions. Central to these changes is the prioritization of children's physical and moral development over other rights, including enshrining the binary recognition of sex into the Hungarian constitution. This initiative aligns with Orban's Christian-Conservative agenda while escalating his longstanding measures against LGBTQ+ groups.

Alongside targeting LGBTQ+ rights, the amendments bolster legislation passed earlier to restrict the annual Pride march, citing potential harm to children as a primary justification. Additionally, they seek to counter foreign influence by allowing the suspension of citizenship for Hungarian nationals holding dual citizenship outside the EU, framing it as a defense of Hungarian democracy and sovereignty. These controversial changes have already sparked protests, notably among the LGBTQ+ community, warning against the curtailment of peaceful assemblies.

