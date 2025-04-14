Left Menu

Hungary Pushes Constitutional Changes Targeting LGBTQ+ and Foreign Influences

Hungary's ruling party under Prime Minister Viktor Orban is advancing constitutional amendments targeting LGBTQ+ groups and foreign influences. These changes, likely to pass due to Fidesz' majority, prioritize children's rights and limit LGBTQ+ rights. They also aim to curb foreign funding, reflecting Orban's nationalist agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:36 IST
Hungary Pushes Constitutional Changes Targeting LGBTQ+ and Foreign Influences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a decisive move on Monday, Hungary's governing party, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is set to push constitutional amendments through parliament that specifically target the LGBTQ+ community and what are described as 'foreign-funded political pressure networks.' These changes are perceived as crucial to Orban's political strategy ahead of the 2026 elections, amid economic challenges and increasing opposition strength.

The amendments are expected to pass easily due to the Fidesz party's strong majority in parliament, potentially with support from far-right factions. Central to these changes is the prioritization of children's physical and moral development over other rights, including enshrining the binary recognition of sex into the Hungarian constitution. This initiative aligns with Orban's Christian-Conservative agenda while escalating his longstanding measures against LGBTQ+ groups.

Alongside targeting LGBTQ+ rights, the amendments bolster legislation passed earlier to restrict the annual Pride march, citing potential harm to children as a primary justification. Additionally, they seek to counter foreign influence by allowing the suspension of citizenship for Hungarian nationals holding dual citizenship outside the EU, framing it as a defense of Hungarian democracy and sovereignty. These controversial changes have already sparked protests, notably among the LGBTQ+ community, warning against the curtailment of peaceful assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025