Karnataka's Caste Census: Political Leaders React and Discuss Implications

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar convened a meeting with Vokkaliga MLAs to address the caste census, which has sparked interest among various communities in Karnataka. The ongoing discourse includes calls for transparency and aims to align with the societal vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

14-04-2025
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assembled Vokkaliga MLAs at his residence on Tuesday to deliberate on the contentious caste census in Karnataka. He emphasized that communities have valid reasons to protect their interests, citing the Veerashaiva Mahasabha's actions as constitutionally justified.

Shivakumar addressed earlier election statements supporting the Vokkaliga community and reiterated his commitment to justice for all as the President of the KPCC. The caste census, putting Vokkaligas at 61 lakh, remains a focal point in regional politics.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss the caste census report. He highlighted the government's dedication to fostering a society in line with Ambedkar's ideals. The forthcoming discussion marks Karnataka as potentially the second Congress-ruled state, after Telangana, to release such a report.

