Karnataka's Caste Census: Political Leaders React and Discuss Implications

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assembled Vokkaliga MLAs at his residence on Tuesday to deliberate on the contentious caste census in Karnataka. He emphasized that communities have valid reasons to protect their interests, citing the Veerashaiva Mahasabha's actions as constitutionally justified.

Shivakumar addressed earlier election statements supporting the Vokkaliga community and reiterated his commitment to justice for all as the President of the KPCC. The caste census, putting Vokkaligas at 61 lakh, remains a focal point in regional politics.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss the caste census report. He highlighted the government's dedication to fostering a society in line with Ambedkar's ideals. The forthcoming discussion marks Karnataka as potentially the second Congress-ruled state, after Telangana, to release such a report.

(With inputs from agencies.)