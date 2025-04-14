Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Stir Kerala's Political Climate

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses the CPI(M) and Congress of deep-seated corruption in the state's political culture. He cites recent investigations involving senior officials and blasts the ruling party for emulating Congress's corrupt practices, calling it a pervasive issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:51 IST
Kerala BJP president
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of pervasive corruption have been leveled by Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar against the state's leading political parties, CPI(M) and Congress. According to Chandrasekhar, corruption has become ingrained in Kerala's political structure.

While addressing the media, he accused the ruling CPI(M) of adopting corrupt practices similar to those the Congress has been accused of over the years. He further noted a recent CBI probe implicating former Chief Secretary K M Abraham, as well as other top officials linked to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

Chandrasekhar also highlighted an SFIO investigation against CM Vijayan's daughter, stating it exemplifies the depth of corruption. In a scathing remark, he suggested the CPI(M) and CM Vijayan could soon achieve a 'PhD' in corruption, criticizing the prevalent political misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

