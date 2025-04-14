Corruption Allegations Stir Kerala's Political Climate
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses the CPI(M) and Congress of deep-seated corruption in the state's political culture. He cites recent investigations involving senior officials and blasts the ruling party for emulating Congress's corrupt practices, calling it a pervasive issue.
- Country:
- India
Allegations of pervasive corruption have been leveled by Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar against the state's leading political parties, CPI(M) and Congress. According to Chandrasekhar, corruption has become ingrained in Kerala's political structure.
While addressing the media, he accused the ruling CPI(M) of adopting corrupt practices similar to those the Congress has been accused of over the years. He further noted a recent CBI probe implicating former Chief Secretary K M Abraham, as well as other top officials linked to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.
Chandrasekhar also highlighted an SFIO investigation against CM Vijayan's daughter, stating it exemplifies the depth of corruption. In a scathing remark, he suggested the CPI(M) and CM Vijayan could soon achieve a 'PhD' in corruption, criticizing the prevalent political misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Yadav Seeks Acquittal in IRCTC Corruption Case Amid Arguments
Rotational Reforms: Combating Corruption in Officer Postings
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: BIS Official Arrested for Bribery
Tripura's CM Saha Emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Inspired by PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Cricketer Agent's Corruption Scandal Rocks Pakistani Cricket