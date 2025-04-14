Political Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Accuses AAP of Intimidation
The Congress has accused the AAP leadership of intimidation following claims by Partap Singh Bajwa about grenades in Punjab. The Congress asserts Punjab's governance is faltering under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and vows to continue raising public concerns. Bajwa faces legal action over his statements amid political tensions.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused the AAP leadership of resorting to intimidation tactics against its legislature party leader in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, following his statement about the alleged recovery of grenades. The Congress claims the AAP's actions are driven by insecurity and incompetence within the Punjab government.
In a public address, Congress's Jairam Ramesh stated that governance in Punjab has collapsed, labeling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as insecure and ineffective. Meanwhile, Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been questioned by police over his claims.
This conflict arises amidst a surge in grenade attacks in the region, with Bajwa insisting on the validity of his information. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him for allegedly spreading misinformation, as the state grapples with a political crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
