Political Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Accuses AAP of Intimidation

The Congress party has accused the AAP leadership of resorting to intimidation tactics against its legislature party leader in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, following his statement about the alleged recovery of grenades. The Congress claims the AAP's actions are driven by insecurity and incompetence within the Punjab government.

In a public address, Congress's Jairam Ramesh stated that governance in Punjab has collapsed, labeling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as insecure and ineffective. Meanwhile, Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been questioned by police over his claims.

This conflict arises amidst a surge in grenade attacks in the region, with Bajwa insisting on the validity of his information. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him for allegedly spreading misinformation, as the state grapples with a political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)