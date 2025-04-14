Left Menu

BJP Pushes 'One Nation, One Election' for a Developed India

Sunil Bansal, BJP's national general secretary, addressed the Pasmanda Muslim Manch, promoting 'One Nation, One Election.' He emphasized how simultaneous elections could mitigate development disruptions, enhance political stability, and reduce expenses. Though the party lacks the majority to pass the bill, they are rallying public support through outreach programs.

  • India

BJP's national general secretary, Sunil Bansal, highlighted the significance of 'One Nation, One Election' during an address at the Pasmanda Muslim Manch event, stressing that synchronized polls are crucial for India's growth. According to Bansal, current frequent elections impede developmental initiatives and act as a national impediment.

Bansal emphasized that simultaneous elections could be a pivotal move towards making India a developed nation by 2047, boosting both political stability and administrative efficiency. The frequent elections, he argued, exhaust resources, with Lok Sabha elections alone costing Rs 1.35 lakh crore, escalating to Rs 4-5 lakh crore.

The BJP introduced a bill advocating for simultaneous polls in Parliament, currently under review by a Joint Committee. While lacking the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution, the party is actively fostering public support nationwide through awareness campaigns.

