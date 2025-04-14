JMM Sets Ambitious National Agenda Amid Social Justice Push
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is broadening its political ambitions beyond its state borders. At the party's recent event, Soren emphasized ending 'feudal' exploitation and outlined a robust social justice agenda. The JMM aims to secure national influence, building on its foundational achievements in tribal and marginalized communities’ rights.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has unveiled a transformative social justice strategy for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), indicating the party's aspirations to extend its political impact nationally and challenge lingering exploitative forces.
Addressing the 13th Central Convention chaired by JMM's Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren highlighted the party's readiness to redefine its role at the national level, following its electoral success in the 2024 Assembly elections. The convention witnessed the adoption of resolutions emphasizing marginalized community rights and reservations.
The JMM criticized recent legislative changes affecting marginalized groups, reiterating its opposition to these amendments. As the party looks to influence upcoming state elections, it continues to build on its historical role in securing Jharkhand statehood.
