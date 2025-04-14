Political Clash Over Ambedkar Plaque in Sawaimadhopur

Tensions flared in Sawaimadhopur district as Congress MLA Indira Meena and a local BJP leader, Hanuman Dixit, clashed over a commemorative plaque at a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. The plaque, featuring Meena's name, was reportedly removed, sparking the altercation.

A video circulating on social media shows the heated exchange, with Meena seen grabbing Dixit by the collar. The incident, which took place on Sunday night, resulted in police involvement as the situation escalated.

BJP District President Man Singh Gurjar condemned Meena's actions, labeling them as 'shameful.' Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa emphasized the need for social harmony, particularly during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, and called for respect towards Dr Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)