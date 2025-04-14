Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery and Political Resurgence

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, commenced a challenging recovery process in intensive care following a rigorous 12-hour surgery to address recurring intestinal complications resulting from a 2018 stabbing incident. According to doctors at the DF Star Hospital, Bolsonaro, aged 70, has regained consciousness and is showing positive signs of progress. This marks his sixth surgery since the attack.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Friday due to severe abdominal pain experienced during a supporter event in northeastern Brazil, compelling him to pause his regional tour. The tour sought to galvanize support before a looming Supreme Court trial, where he faces charges of attempting a coup following his 2022 election defeat. His post-election assertions questioning Brazil's electoral system incited his followers to engage in a violent assault on government institutions in January 2023, demanding military action.

Consequently, Brazil's top electoral authority incapacitated Bolsonaro from seeking office until 2030. He remains firm in his resolve to challenge the current leftist president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose approval ratings have declined amidst rising inflation. Bolsonaro vehemently repudiates any misconduct allegations and labeled his prospective trial as a complicity in targeting right-wing political figures similar to himself and France's Marine Le Pen.

The ex-president's Brazilian tour aimed to solidify his political cadre and advocate for Congress to enact an amnesty bill benefitting his adherents apprehended in the turmoil at the capital. Sostenes Cavalcante, a legislator and Bolsonaro's ally from the conservative Liberal Party, voiced optimism regarding extensive backing for the legislation and urged parliamentary facilitators to prioritize voting as a gesture of backing for Bolsonaro.

Medical professionals echoed that the complexity of Sunday's operation was exacerbated by Bolsonaro's preceding surgeries and stab injury, yet it avoided unforeseen difficulties, and their satisfaction was echoed in its outcome. Hospital visits remain restricted to family members. Bolsonaro, via social media, indicated uncertainty about his discharge timeline but concluded with aspirations of a return, leaving supporters hopeful.

