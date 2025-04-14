Trump's Accusations on China-Vietnam Talks

President Donald Trump accused China and Vietnam of collaborating to undermine the United States, as he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office.

While expressing his concerns over possible conspiratorial discussions between the two countries, Trump emphasized that he doesn't hold them accountable for such actions.

He commented on the nature of their meeting, referring to it as a 'lovely meeting' but hinted at ulterior motives, stating, 'how do we screw the United States of America'.

(With inputs from agencies.)