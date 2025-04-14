Left Menu

Trump's Accusations on China-Vietnam Talks

President Donald Trump asserted that China and Vietnam have been meeting to scheme against the United States. Nevertheless, he did not place blame on the two nations for their discussions, describing it as a 'lovely meeting' in the Oval Office briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:11 IST
President Donald Trump accused China and Vietnam of collaborating to undermine the United States, as he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office.

While expressing his concerns over possible conspiratorial discussions between the two countries, Trump emphasized that he doesn't hold them accountable for such actions.

He commented on the nature of their meeting, referring to it as a 'lovely meeting' but hinted at ulterior motives, stating, 'how do we screw the United States of America'.

