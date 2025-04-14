Trump's Accusations on China-Vietnam Talks
President Donald Trump asserted that China and Vietnam have been meeting to scheme against the United States. Nevertheless, he did not place blame on the two nations for their discussions, describing it as a 'lovely meeting' in the Oval Office briefing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump accused China and Vietnam of collaborating to undermine the United States, as he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office.
While expressing his concerns over possible conspiratorial discussions between the two countries, Trump emphasized that he doesn't hold them accountable for such actions.
He commented on the nature of their meeting, referring to it as a 'lovely meeting' but hinted at ulterior motives, stating, 'how do we screw the United States of America'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- China
- Vietnam
- U.S.
- Oval Office
- meeting
- accusations
- scheme
- President
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA Gears Up for Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Leads Strategy Meeting
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
People's trust in BJP growing as BJP government fulfilling every promise: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
Naxalism got encouragement due to policies of Congress: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh.
Three lakh people got pucca houses under PM Awas Scheme in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.