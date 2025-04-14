Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Amid Gaza Turmoil

As the conflict in Gaza continues to claim lives, with 38 more confirmed fatalities reported by the Health Ministry, a Hamas official revealed plans to dispatch a delegation to Qatar. The discussions aim to negotiate a new ceasefire with Israel after recent hostilities.

Despite previous ceasefires unraveling, significant tensions persist. Disagreements continue over the terms of a potential ceasefire, particularly regarding the release of hostages and comprehensive war cessation. Meanwhile, Israel's military operations maintain pressure on Gaza.

Both sides, including mediators from Qatar and Egypt, are expected to participate in the Doha talks, although skepticism over reaching a peaceful resolution prevails. As civilian casualties mount, international calls for lasting peace grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)