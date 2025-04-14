Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Amid Gaza Turmoil

A Hamas delegation heads to Qatar to continue ceasefire talks with Israel as hostilities in Gaza continue, leading to significant casualties. Despite ongoing negotiations, key issues remain unresolved. The conflict escalated after a deadly attack by Hamas in October 2023, leading to an Israeli offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to claim lives, with 38 more confirmed fatalities reported by the Health Ministry, a Hamas official revealed plans to dispatch a delegation to Qatar. The discussions aim to negotiate a new ceasefire with Israel after recent hostilities.

Despite previous ceasefires unraveling, significant tensions persist. Disagreements continue over the terms of a potential ceasefire, particularly regarding the release of hostages and comprehensive war cessation. Meanwhile, Israel's military operations maintain pressure on Gaza.

Both sides, including mediators from Qatar and Egypt, are expected to participate in the Doha talks, although skepticism over reaching a peaceful resolution prevails. As civilian casualties mount, international calls for lasting peace grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

