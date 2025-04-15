Unlocking Diplomatic Ties: The Iran Agreement Quest
Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy, highlighted that a diplomatic agreement with Iran hinges on comprehensive verification of its uranium enrichment and weapons programs, including missile stockpiles and bomb triggers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:26 IST
The White House is focusing on ironing out a diplomatic agreement with Iran, according to Steve Witkoff, a special envoy. The crux of the potential deal lies in verifying details surrounding Iran's uranium enrichment and its weapons programs.
In an appearance on Fox News' Hannity, Witkoff emphasized the primary importance of verification. This covers not just the enrichment program but also delves into weaponization concerns.
These concerns include missile stockpiles and the mechanisms for bomb triggers, crucial factors for the successful negotiation and implementation of any such agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: Two Russian Missiles Neutralized
U.S. Approves $400 Million Patriot Missiles Deal with Kuwait
Sebi's New Verification System: A Leap Towards Transparency
Missiles, Diplomacy, and Ceasefire: The Ongoing Tensions in Ukraine
Kyiv Under Attack: Russian Missiles Ignite Fires and Raise Alarms