Kerala Minister Criticizes Hindi Titles for English Textbooks

In a move that has stirred a significant debate on linguistic diversity, Kerala's Minister for General Education and Employment, V Sivankutty, has strongly criticized the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for assigning Hindi titles to English-medium textbooks. The minister described the move as a 'grave illogicality' and accused the central government of 'cultural imposition' and 'sabotaging the linguistic diversity of the country.' The decision to rename English titles, used for decades, to Hindi titles like 'Mridang' and 'Santoor,' was seen as inappropriate by Minister Sivankutty, who emphasized the importance of maintaining linguistic diversity in education.

Highlighting Kerala's commitment to regional cultural freedom, Minister Sivankutty expressed concerns that such actions go against federal principles and constitutional values. He argued that textbook titles are not mere names but pivotal elements that shape children's perceptions and imaginations. The minister asserted that English medium students deserve English titles, reflecting a broader sense of inclusivity in education.

Minister Sivankutty demanded that NCERT review and withdraw its decision, calling for a unified stance among non-Hindi speaking states against what he termed as impositions. The recent renaming of textbooks has rekindled the language debate, with ministers from various states, including Tamil Nadu, voicing concerns over the perceived 'imposition of Hindi' through the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has previously criticized the central government, alleging denial of funds to states not implementing the NEP's three-language policy.

