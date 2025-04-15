Left Menu

Opposition Alliance Prepares for High-Stakes Bihar Assembly Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, alongside Congress leaders, emphasizes unity within the opposition alliance as they gear up for Bihar's assembly elections. Criticizing the NDA's governance, Yadav and allies plan future discussions, confident in their strategy to challenge the ruling coalition. The key focus remains on addressing state's socio-economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:03 IST
Opposition Alliance Prepares for High-Stakes Bihar Assembly Elections
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial strategy meeting for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav affirmed the opposition alliance's unified stance on Tuesday, ready to advance the state under united leadership. He announced a follow-up meeting set for April 17 in Patna with all alliance members.

Highlighting the need for political change, Yadav criticized the NDA's 20-year tenure, noting Bihar's status as the poorest state with the lowest per capita and farmers' income and the highest migration rate. During media interactions, Yadav stressed the alliance's commitment to addressing these issues, emphasizing a campaign grounded in substantive discussions rather than rhetoric.

Regarding the chief ministerial candidate, Yadav stated that the decision would be made collectively, predicting that the NDA would not form the government this time. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar noted the natural progression of talks, with Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc's potential victory, contingent upon detailed strategic deliberations in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025