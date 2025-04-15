Opposition Alliance Prepares for High-Stakes Bihar Assembly Elections

In a crucial strategy meeting for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav affirmed the opposition alliance's unified stance on Tuesday, ready to advance the state under united leadership. He announced a follow-up meeting set for April 17 in Patna with all alliance members.

Highlighting the need for political change, Yadav criticized the NDA's 20-year tenure, noting Bihar's status as the poorest state with the lowest per capita and farmers' income and the highest migration rate. During media interactions, Yadav stressed the alliance's commitment to addressing these issues, emphasizing a campaign grounded in substantive discussions rather than rhetoric.

Regarding the chief ministerial candidate, Yadav stated that the decision would be made collectively, predicting that the NDA would not form the government this time. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar noted the natural progression of talks, with Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc's potential victory, contingent upon detailed strategic deliberations in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)