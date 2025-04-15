PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Stance
PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticized the NC in Jammu and Kashmir for failing to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act. She accused the NC of letting down Muslims and prioritizing power over people's rights. Mufti also accused the NC of a tacit understanding with the BJP, neglecting Muslim issues.
In a sharp critique, Iltija Mufti of the Peoples' Democratic Party accused the National Conference (NC) of neglecting its responsibility to the Muslim community by not opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.
Mufti accused the NC of normalizing the disempowerment of Muslims following the abrogation of Article 370 and suggested a tacit understanding between the NC and BJP.
She urged NC leaders to bring a no-confidence motion if they disagreed with the Speaker's excuses, alleging the party has prioritized power over Muslim concerns.
