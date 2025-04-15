PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Stance

In a sharp critique, Iltija Mufti of the Peoples' Democratic Party accused the National Conference (NC) of neglecting its responsibility to the Muslim community by not opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

Mufti accused the NC of normalizing the disempowerment of Muslims following the abrogation of Article 370 and suggested a tacit understanding between the NC and BJP.

She urged NC leaders to bring a no-confidence motion if they disagreed with the Speaker's excuses, alleging the party has prioritized power over Muslim concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)