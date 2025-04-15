Left Menu

PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Stance

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticized the NC in Jammu and Kashmir for failing to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act. She accused the NC of letting down Muslims and prioritizing power over people's rights. Mufti also accused the NC of a tacit understanding with the BJP, neglecting Muslim issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:48 IST
PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Stance
Iltija Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Iltija Mufti of the Peoples' Democratic Party accused the National Conference (NC) of neglecting its responsibility to the Muslim community by not opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

Mufti accused the NC of normalizing the disempowerment of Muslims following the abrogation of Article 370 and suggested a tacit understanding between the NC and BJP.

She urged NC leaders to bring a no-confidence motion if they disagreed with the Speaker's excuses, alleging the party has prioritized power over Muslim concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025