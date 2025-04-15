Bengali New Year Processions: Political Tensions Flare Amid Celebrations

The Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party held vibrant processions on Tuesday to celebrate the Bengali New Year, amidst a brewing political turbulence centered around violence in Murshidabad district.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, a senior TMC figure and West Bengal's Finance minister, spearheaded the party's rally in South Kolkata. Participants, mostly women in traditional attire, joined in the festivities along Rasbehari Avenue, underscoring the state's cultural heritage through music and dance.

In stark contrast, the BJP's rally in central Kolkata, led by former state president Dilip Ghosh, underscored criticism of the current regime. Highlighting concerns over communal violence, Ghosh urged supporters to displace the TMC government, attributing the unrest to a lack of governance.

