The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that a concrete U.S.-Russia agreement on Ukraine remains elusive as of now. However, there is political intent from both sides to move towards a solution. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shared this update during a call with reporters.

Peskov emphasized that dialogues with the U.S. have been both positive and beneficial. Despite this, he avoided providing a timeline for a potential peace settlement, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty.

In contrast, Ukraine, along with several European allies, claims that Russia lacks genuine interest in ending the conflict. They have accused Russia of deliberately extending negotiations with the U.S., questioning the sincerity of Russia's engagement in talks.

