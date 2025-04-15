Hemant Soren Ascends to JMM Presidency as Party Realigns
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha appoints Hemant Soren as the new party President, succeeding Shibu Soren who becomes 'Founder Patron,' amid political shifts. The decision was made during the 13th central convention in Ranchi, marking a new chapter for JMM amidst Hemant Soren's legal challenges and Champai Soren's defection.
In a strategic move during its 13th central convention held in Ranchi, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) elevated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to the position of party President. Shibu Soren, previously holding this role, has been appointed as the 'Founder Patron' of JMM.
Until now, Hemant Soren served as the party's executive president. JMM, a key player in Jharkhand's regional politics, currently governs in alliance with Congress and is part of the broader Congress-led INDIA alliance at the national level.
The party's recent electoral success saw JMM claim 34 of the 81 assembly seats, with its allies Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML collectively securing an additional 22 seats. This reshuffling within JMM comes in the wake of Hemant Soren's arrest and subsequent release due to a money laundering case, and Champai Soren's defection to BJP ahead of elections.
