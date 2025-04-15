Left Menu

Hemant Soren Ascends to JMM Presidency as Party Realigns

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha appoints Hemant Soren as the new party President, succeeding Shibu Soren who becomes 'Founder Patron,' amid political shifts. The decision was made during the 13th central convention in Ranchi, marking a new chapter for JMM amidst Hemant Soren's legal challenges and Champai Soren's defection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:30 IST
Hemant Soren Ascends to JMM Presidency as Party Realigns
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren elected as the new President of JMM (Photo/X@JmmJharkhand) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move during its 13th central convention held in Ranchi, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) elevated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to the position of party President. Shibu Soren, previously holding this role, has been appointed as the 'Founder Patron' of JMM.

Until now, Hemant Soren served as the party's executive president. JMM, a key player in Jharkhand's regional politics, currently governs in alliance with Congress and is part of the broader Congress-led INDIA alliance at the national level.

The party's recent electoral success saw JMM claim 34 of the 81 assembly seats, with its allies Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML collectively securing an additional 22 seats. This reshuffling within JMM comes in the wake of Hemant Soren's arrest and subsequent release due to a money laundering case, and Champai Soren's defection to BJP ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025