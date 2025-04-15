CPI(M) Accuses BJP, TMC of Religious Collusion Amid Waqf Act Protests

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing them of creating a divisive atmosphere based on religion ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

He pointed to recent violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act as part of this political strategy, asserting that the unrest was orchestrated to fracture communal harmony. Salim emphasized that communities were refraining from blaming each other, contrary to political narratives.

Following the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill, protests erupted across West Bengal, notably culminating in violence in Murshidabad and Jangipur. The Calcutta High Court ordered central security forces to be deployed in affected areas, where tensions have reportedly settled, but not before causing significant unrest and loss of life.

